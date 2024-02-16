There is no city or town in Massachusetts that ever wants the notoriety of having this particular distinction. Nor is there any city or town anywhere else, that wants to be known as this. However, unfortunately, it had to go to some place in the Bay State.

The popular travel publication 'Alot' has released a list of the ugliest cities in each state. The publication took input from residents from these cities through websites like 'Niche' and 'Reddit' to help provide them with the city that gets branded with this particular distinction in each state. So, what city in Massachusetts was given this unfortunate distinction?

At risk of city shaming, we are obligated to let you know that if you happen to make your way to the eastern region of the state, in a suburb of Boston, there is the city, Brockton. Brockton is, unfortunately, the ugliest city in Massachusetts.

Is it that aesthetically displeasing? That doesn't really sound right. Even pics from Google Maps make it look at least kind of cool. Here's what 'Alot' had to say about why it was picked as Massachusetts 'ugliest' city:

The only architecturally interesting part of Brockton, Massachusetts, is City Hall. The rest of the buildings are organized like a budget version of Paris with all of the straight-edged roads, squished townhouses, and a famous library. At least the city is home to a couple of boxing champions; otherwise, it’d be nothing special. Referred to as the “City of Champions,” Brockton actually has quite a few fun festivals to attend throughout the year despite its lackluster exterior. Plus, the acuity set a world record in 2010 for having 872 people wearing Santa Hats wearers in one place at one time. That counts for something, right?

A budget version of Paris? Yikes. Harsh terminology. But let's be honest, it could be a lot worse. For instance, they listed Alabama's ugliest city, Birmingham. A refinery is the picture they picked for that. So, at least we're not Birmingham, Alabama.

