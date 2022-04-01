Unique Easter Bunny Hop Train Rides for Western Massachusetts Children

If you're looking for fun and unique Easter events for your family in the Berkshires, we've got you covered.

Berkshire Scenic Railway in Adams, Massachusetts is offering Easter Bunny Hop Train rides for children of all ages for Easter 2022.

The northern Berkshire Museum is inviting families to HOP ABOARD the Easter Bunny Hop Train Ride, which includes a special passenger, the Easter Bunny of course! A costumed Easter Bunny will greet children riding on the train along with handing out colored Easter Eggs.

The special season rides will be offered on April 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th with multiple departure times including 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm, and 2:30 pm. Tickets are available here and are $20 for adults, $15 for children up to 13 years of age, and toddlers that ride on a parent's lap are free.

All Trains depart from the Adams station at 4 Hoosac St. Guests are asked to park at the Adams Visitor Center, 3 Hoosac Street, Adams, MA. All guests must check-in 10 minutes prior to train departure. Named by Yankee Magazine as one of the “Top 10 Foliage Train Rides in New England” the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum's mission is to preserve the history of railroading in the Berkshire Hills of Western Massachusetts. Their all-volunteer staff professionally operates both a rail history museum in Lenox and a tourist train ride in Adams.

