50 Baby Names That are No Longer Popular in Massachusetts

Massachusetts folks know the excitement that comes along with having a child. The first steps, the first successful trip to the potty, and the first day of school are milestones to never be forgotten and to always be cherished. The silly faces and precious moments captured on camera will live on in the digital age forever. There's so much to be thankful for when welcoming your bundle of joy to the world.

One other fun aspect that comes with having a child is deciding on a name. For some, it's a thrilling and exciting exercise. For others, it may be a daunting task. Either way, it's something that you and your partner will have to eventually settle on.

What are the Most Popular Baby Names in Massachusetts?

According to Social Security Online, the current most popular name for boys in Massachusetts is Noah. For girls it's Olivia. Below we have included the 20 most popular names in Massachusetts for both boys and girls as of 2022 (that's the most current set of data on the website).

There are Bunch of Names That are Losing Popularity in Massachusetts

If you are wondering what names have fallen out of style in Massachusetts and the rest of the country we have included a list of 50 names which include both male and female names. These names are specifically from the baby boomer generation. Sure a few of these names may be on the Social Security Online list but there are more that are not on that list than are. While names like Douglas and Lynn may forever be names of towns and cities in Massachusetts they are among the 50 on the following list that are no longer popular today.

