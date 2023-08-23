Heads up, Berkshire County friends and neighbors! I mentioned in a post recently that it seemed like the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) were getting serious in 2023 about warning the public about the dangers of drunk/impaired driving and drunk/impaired drivers.

To prove their seriousness, the Mass State Police have added another sobriety checkpoint for this Saturday, August 26th into Sunday, August 27th. This is in addition to the one that was announced the other day for Essex County for Friday into Saturday. By the way, this new one is for Western Massachusetts!

Get our free mobile app

There will now be a sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Hampden County this Saturday night into Sunday. According to a media alert from the Mass State Police, this checkpoint:

...will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

The MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoint to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists and also to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking to think about giving up the car keys.

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is a serious offense and I know I've mentioned this numerous times but when I was younger and definitely more foolhardy, I had two car crashes here in the Berkshires that should have left me in worse condition than I ended up being in.

I could have ended up dead both times and thank my lucky stars that no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved. Needless to say, I changed my ways after that but some never get that opportunity, sadly.

Please, folks, take it from someone who knows, be careful out there. For more info, visit the Massachusetts State Police's media page here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.