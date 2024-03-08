USA’s Ultimate Burger List Includes Awesome Massachusetts Spot

I gotta tell you, folks. I love a good CHEESEBURGER. Not all the time, mind you, but every once in a while...yeah...bring it on! What about you, Massachusetts? Do you feel the same way? Good, now we can communicate!

Tell me, residents of the Berkshires, were you even aware that Massachusetts has one of the best cities for burger lovers in the entire country? Oh, you were aware of it? Then why didn't you tell me???

Lawn Love recently conducted one of their awesome studies. Their objective? To find the Best and Worst Cities for Burger Lovers. And I can happily report here and now that Boston landed in the top 5!

And I can also state that (as a qualified burger lover) some of the BEST burgers I've ever had the pleasure to chow down on were found in Beantown. Have you ever sampled some of Boston's Best Burgers?

There's Tasty Burger. Hojoko. Boston Burger Company. Lola Burger. The Capital Grille. Oh my goodness, I can't forget Charlie's Kitchen in Cambridge and their Double Cheeseburger King! The Patriot Burger at Mr. Bartley's Burger Cottage! And that is just the tip of the iceberg!

I'm getting way off-topic here (and super hungry too!). Lawn Love compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on four main burger categories and nine key metrics including burger access, quality, ratings, etc.

Here are Lawn Love's choices for the Best Cities for Burger Lovers:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA Minneapolis, MN Washington, DC Pasadena, CA Miami, FL Fort Lauderdale, FL

Showing the burger some love (whether it be "ham" or "cheese"!), Boston is ranked at #5 and based on numerous past experiences, my stomach can agree! Also according to Lawn Love, here are the top 5 for Worst Cities for Burger Lovers:

Paterson, NJ Miramar, FL Pomona, CA Thornton, CO Chula Vista, CA

And there you have it. If you truly love great burgers, take a look at the full rankings on Lawn Love's website here. Who knows? In your future travels you just may find the perfect burger. If you haven't already.

