Voting Rights Rally Set for Pittsfield’s Park Square Saturday

State and local leaders will be speaking at a rally in Pittsfield on Saturday. Joining concerned citizens across the country, a coalition of 10 Berkshire County advocacy groups have organized a rally in support of voting rights. More specifically, the rally is in supports of the Senate passage of S.1, known as the For the People Act.

There will be several speakers packed into the 1-hour rally. Speakers that have been confirmed include Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, State Senator Adam Hinds (pictured below), Eden-Renee Hayes, Director of the Davis Center at Williams College (pictured below), Dennis Powell, President of the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP, and State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier (pictured in header image).

State Senator Adam Hinds

Davis Center Director Eden-Renee Hayes

The 10 groups that are co-sponsoring the rally include Left Field, Berkshire Democratic Brigades, Berkshire Democratic Socialists of America, Berkshire Women's Action Group, Four Freedoms Coalition, Great Barrington Dems, Greylock Together, Indivisible Pittsfield, NAACP Berkshire County Branch, and the Sheffield Dems.

Alyson Slutsky of Left Field is the rally’s lead organizer...

The foundation of our democracy is the right of each U.S. citizen to vote. Without that, we don't have much else.

Left Field is a Berkshire County-based grassroots group that registers voters, canvasses for candidates, brings out the vote, and engages voters in swing districts. For more information on Left Field, visit https://leftfieldvotes.org.

Bringing signs is encouraged, and a sign-making table will be available at the rally as well.

Attendees are asked to observe all appropriate safety precautions. All are welcome. RSVPs are not required but can be made here: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/402219/

The rally is taking place from 1 to 2 pm on Saturday in downtown Pittsfield's Park Square, located at the intersection of North, South, East, and West Streets.

