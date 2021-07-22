Voting Rights Rally Set for Pittsfield’s Park Square Saturday

State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier

State and local leaders will be speaking at a rally in Pittsfield on Saturday. Joining concerned citizens across the country, a coalition of 10 Berkshire County advocacy groups have organized a rally in support of voting rights. More specifically, the rally is in supports of the Senate passage of S.1, known as the For the People Act. 

There will be several speakers packed into the 1-hour rally. Speakers that have been confirmed include Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, State Senator Adam Hinds (pictured below), Eden-Renee Hayes, Director of the Davis Center at Williams College (pictured below), Dennis Powell, President of the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP, and State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier (pictured in header image). 

State Senator Adam Hinds
Davis Center Director Eden-Renee Hayes

The 10 groups that are co-sponsoring the rally include Left Field, Berkshire Democratic Brigades, Berkshire Democratic Socialists of America, Berkshire Women's Action Group, Four Freedoms Coalition, Great Barrington Dems, Greylock Together, Indivisible Pittsfield, NAACP Berkshire County Branch, and the Sheffield Dems. 

Get our free mobile app

 

Alyson Slutsky of Left Field is the rally’s lead organizer... 

The foundation of our democracy is the right of each U.S. citizen to vote. Without that, we don't have much else.

 

Left Field is a Berkshire County-based grassroots group that registers voters, canvasses for candidates, brings out the vote, and engages voters in swing districts. For more information on Left Field, visit https://leftfieldvotes.org. 

Bringing signs is encouraged, and a sign-making table will be available at the rally as well.  

Attendees are asked to observe all appropriate safety precautions. All are welcome. RSVPs are not required but can be made here: https://www.mobilize.us/democracyvigils/event/402219/ 

The rally is taking place from 1 to 2 pm on Saturday in downtown Pittsfield's Park Square, located at the intersection of North, South, East, and West Streets. 

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

 

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

 

Filed Under: Berkshire County, Pittsfield, voting rights
Categories: Articles, Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top