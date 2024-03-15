Major Retailer With Over 40 Locations in Massachusetts Issues Snack Recall
Massachusetts Walmart shoppers should check their cupboards as a recall for one of the snacks under the company's Great Value brand was recently issued. If you have purchased any of Walmart's Great Value nuts lately double check the label as the brand's honey-roasted cashews item is the product in question.
Why Has a Recall Been Issued for The Snack Item at Massachusetts Walmart Stores?
According to a few online sources, the product was distributed to Walmart stores in various states including Walmart locations throughout Massachusetts. The reason for the recall is the product contains undeclared coconut milk. People who have allergies to coconut milk could end up suffering from the following reactions:
- hives
- itching
- swelling
- nausea
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- difficulty breathing
- anaphylaxis
Here are the Product Details of The Recalled Item That Was Distributed to Massachusetts Walmart Stores
- Description: Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews
- Best if used by Jul 08 2025 GH2 (located on the bottom of the plastic can)
- 8.25 oz plastic can with a blue wrap-around label
- UPC: 078742133348
You are encouraged not to eat the cashews. Instead, you should return the item to Walmart and you will receive a full refund. Walmart has over 40 locations in Massachusetts including the following:
- Pittsfield
- North Adams
- Chicopee
- Westfield
- Northampton
- Springfield
- Hadley
- Ware
- Worcester
- Leicester
- North Oxford
- Gardner
- Northborough
- West Boylston
- Leominster
- Orange
- Sturbridge
- Hudson
- Whitinsville
- Lunenburg
- Tewskbury
- Framingham
- Saugus
- Bellingham
- North Attleborough
- Walpole
- Raynham (2 locations)
- Quincy
- Methuen
- Avon
- Fall River
- Danvers
- Seekonk
- North Dartmouth
- Lynn
- Plymouth
- Halifax
- Salem
- Weymouth
- Wareham
- Chelmsford
- North Reading
- Brockton
- Abington
- Fairhaven
- Teaticket
You can get more details about the recall by going here.
