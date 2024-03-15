Major Retailer With Over 40 Locations in Massachusetts Issues Snack Recall

Massachusetts Walmart shoppers should check their cupboards as a recall for one of the snacks under the company's Great Value brand was recently issued. If you have purchased any of Walmart's Great Value nuts lately double check the label as the brand's honey-roasted cashews item is the product in question.

Why Has a Recall Been Issued for The Snack Item at Massachusetts Walmart Stores?

According to a few online sources, the product was distributed to Walmart stores in various states including Walmart locations throughout Massachusetts. The reason for the recall is the product contains undeclared coconut milk. People who have allergies to coconut milk could end up suffering from the following reactions:

hives

itching

swelling

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

difficulty breathing

anaphylaxis

Here are the Product Details of The Recalled Item That Was Distributed to Massachusetts Walmart Stores

Description: Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews

Best if used by Jul 08 2025 GH2 (located on the bottom of the plastic can)

8.25 oz plastic can with a blue wrap-around label

UPC: 078742133348

You are encouraged not to eat the cashews. Instead, you should return the item to Walmart and you will receive a full refund. Walmart has over 40 locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Pittsfield

North Adams

Chicopee

Westfield

Northampton

Springfield

Hadley

Ware

Worcester

Leicester

North Oxford

Gardner

Northborough

West Boylston

Leominster

Orange

Sturbridge

Hudson

Whitinsville

Lunenburg

Tewskbury

Framingham

Saugus

Bellingham

North Attleborough

Walpole

Raynham (2 locations)

Quincy

Methuen

Avon

Fall River

Danvers

Seekonk

North Dartmouth

Lynn

Plymouth

Halifax

Salem

Weymouth

Wareham

Chelmsford

North Reading

Brockton

Abington

Fairhaven

Teaticket

You can get more details about the recall by going here.

