Major Retailer Will Be Open on Easter Sunday in Massachusetts

We're rapidly approaching March 31 which means families throughout Massachusetts and the country will celebrate Easter. Many folks will attend Easter Sunday church services, participate in Easter egg hunts, and gather for dinner with their families.

Some Retailers Will, Be Closed on Easter Sunday But One Big One Will Be Open Regular Hours 

While many retailers like Target, Costco, and Sam's Club will be closed on March 31 there's one retailer that will remain open. According to various sources including USA Today and The Pioneer Woman, Walmart will be open on Easter Sunday and the stores have regular hours on March 31.

Not that anyone probably wants to do a lot of shopping on a holiday especially a holiday that they celebrate, still, it's good to know that if you are in a pinch and need to grab some milk, napkins, or an ingredient for the family dinner, you'll have peace of mind knowing that you can go to your closest Walmart for a quick run in for that item that you may be out of at home. Eventhough Walmart will be open on Easter Sunday, it's still a good idea to double-check that your store doesn't have any special or adjusted hours which you can confirm on Walmart's online store locator tool.

Walmart has over 40 locations in Massachusetts including the following:

  • Pittsfield
  • North Adams
  • Chicopee
  • Westfield
  • Northampton
  • Springfield
  • Hadley
  • Ware
  • Worcester
  • Leicester
  • North Oxford
  • Gardner
  • Northborough
  • West Boylston
  • Leominster
  • Orange
  • Sturbridge
  • Hudson
  • Whitinsville
  • Lunenburg
  • Tewskbury
  • Framingham
  • Saugus
  • Bellingham
  • North Attleborough
  • Walpole
  • Raynham (2 locations)
  • Quincy
  • Methuen
  • Avon
  • Fall River
  • Danvers
  • Seekonk
  • North Dartmouth
  • Lynn
  • Plymouth
  • Halifax
  • Salem
  • Weymouth
  • Wareham
  • Chelmsford
  • North Reading
  • Brockton
  • Abington
  • Fairhaven
  • Teaticket

