Heads up, Berkshire County! I'm not sure how often you purchase frozen raspberries but know this, some are on recall due to a potentially serious health risk. Once again, the good folks at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word.

According to a media statement from the FDA, the company Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries distributed under the James Farm brand name.

The reason for the recall? The possibility of the product being contaminated by Hepatitis A. Apparently, some testing performed by the FDA indicated the presence of Hepatitis A identified by certain Lot Codes and UPC Codes.

Trust me, folks. Hepatitis is a serious matter. One of my best friends passed away too early in life from health complications that ultimately arose from Hepatitis. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food.

It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Symptoms can include fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, dark urine, and pale stool.

In rare instances, particularly with consumers who have a pre-existing serious illness or a compromised immune system, a Hepatitis A infection can progress relatively quickly to liver failure.

The FDA reports that this recall notice affects the following product:

1260 cases of James Farms Frozen Raspberries : 2/5 lb. bags per 10 lb carton "Best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024 "Product of Chile."UPC Code: 76069501010, Lot Code - CO 22-165

If you do some of your grocery shopping outside of the Berkshires, keep in mind this product was also distributed in New York, Connecticut, and other states. No other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in this voluntary recall.

If you discover that you did purchase this product please do not consume it and either throw it away immediately or bring it back to the place of purchase for a full refund. For the full story, visit the FDA's website here.

