Well Known Lee Woman & Town Meeting Representative Still Missing

The Colonie Police department posted this missing person on their facebook page, The Colonie Police in conjunction with the Albany County Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Beverly A. Trombley. Ms. Trombley is a white female, 77 years of age.

She is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Ms. Trombley has brown hair and brown eyes, she was last seen wearing a red woolly coat and black pants with glasses and gold jewelry.



WNYT news channel 13 reports that her car was found abandoned, its battery dead, at West Albany Pocket Park.

The car was on the train tracks, a door ajar, and four-ways on.

She was moving from Voorheesville to Lee, Massachusetts, Saturday night, and was supposed to follow her son's car in her car. He made it to Lee, but it appears she did not. He reported her missing to police in Lee and later brought the case to the Albany County Sheriff's Department.

The vehicle appears to have been there since at least 10:00 am on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Photo from Colonie Police dept Facebook Page

Trombley was well known in town of Lee and was active in municipal government She often spoke at the Lee Select Board meetings and was a town meeting representative an elected position.

If you have any information or have seen Ms. Trombley, please call the Albany County Sheriff’s office at (518) 765-2352.