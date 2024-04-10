Life-Threatening Pest to Become Active in Massachusetts

The warm months are right around the corner and we recently experienced some mild temperatures in Massachusetts as it felt like summer this past Tuesday. Many of us are taking advantage of the warm weather by partaking in fun outdoor activities along with tackling yard cleanup duties. Walking, fishing, biking, hiking, and more are all becoming more prevalent with the return of mild temperatures.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts Residents Will Want to Be Careful of a Particular Everday Pest This Summer

Another thing that comes along with the warmer weather is outdoor pests. One of those pests that tend to swarm around my backyard and deck area in the summer is the Yellow Jacket. Luckily I have traps set and they work each year but if you don't have traps or are not careful these pests can really do a number on your body.

Yellow Jacket Stings Can Cause a Variety of Health Issues and Allergic Reactions, Some Fatal

Yellow Jackets can cause all kinds of health issues and life-threatening allergic reactions including in rare cases, Anaphylactic shock The symptoms of a severe reaction include the following:

Hives

Coughing

Tightness in chest

Swollen tongue

Difficulty breathing

Stomach cramps

Dizziness and nausea

Fainting or coma

What Should Massachusetts Residents Do if They Are Stung By a Yellow Jacket?

It goes without saying that you must protect yourself from Yellow Jackets. There's a video below courtesy of Medical Centric that covers symptoms, what you should do if you are stung by a Yellow Jacket and prevention. No matter where you live whether it's the Berkshires, Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere throughout Massachusetts, chances are Yellow Jackets will be in your area soon.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale