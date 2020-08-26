West Stockbridge Police Find & Burn 482 Marijuana Plants

West Stockbridge Police discovered 482 illegally grown marijuana plants off West Center Road yesterday.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, the department received a tip that around 20 plants were being grown illegally in a farm field off West Center Road. After a long walk through the field, officers discovered just under 500 plants ranging in size from 4 to 6 1/2 feet tall with an estimated street value of approximately $100,000.

No one has been arrested in the case yet, but a Sgt. in the WSPD implied there were leads.

Sgt. Rosario Messina said police have a "decent idea" of who might be responsible, but that it could be "hard to prove." via The Berkshire Eagle

Police Chief Marc Portieri was happy to "get them off the streets", speaking of the plants which the department burned after removal Tuesday. It took the entire seven-member department to remove all the plants.

Police declined to reveal the owner of the property on which the plants were found.

Currently in Massachusetts adults can grow up to 6 plants of recreational marijuana in their home, and up to 12 plants for 2 or more adults