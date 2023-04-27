New Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Opens Up in Pittsfield, MA

In Pittsfield, a brand new recreational marijuana facility has opened up its doors to the public this week.

The new dispensary had opened up on East Street in Pittsfield this past Monday. Earlier this week, the new dispensary took to social media to make the announcement of their new establishment, Potency, at 1450 East Street, Suite 1.

The new spot is open every day of the week from noon to 8 p.m., and as mentioned in their opening announcement, their hours will soon be expanding beyond those hours.

Owen Martinetti, a Co-founder of Potency, told WWLP that the staff of the new establishment is 'thrilled to be opening our doors to the Pittsfield community'.

Potency's Co-founder, Chris Abbenda, expressed his excitement of the opening and his vision for the dispensary going forward:

Our team has worked hard to create a dispensary that not only provides high-quality products but also offers a unique and inviting environment for our customers. We look forward to serving the cannabis community in Pittsfield and beyond.

The new dispensary in Pittsfield gives the city a total of six recreational and medicinal marijuana facilities. While customers can go in Potency to shop, the new dispensary also has online ordering, for those that are 21 and older, of course.

Since the legalization of recreational cannabis back in 2016, dispensaries throughout the Berkshires have been popping up here and there. And now Berkshire County has just gotten one more recreational marijuana spot available to make use of.

