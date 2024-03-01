Here's a question, Massachusetts residents: Do you know what the odds of winning $1 MILLION are? The odds are incredibly small. 1 in 1.792 million. Those are some tough odds but not impossible as proven by another recent winner in western Massachusetts.

According to the Mass Lottery website, this past Wednesday, February 28, some lucky son-of-a-gun purchased a $1 MILLION winning lottery ticket at a local gas station. The gas station was a Mobil. The winning ticket was this:

Courtesy Mass Lottery Courtesy Mass Lottery loading...

Just imagine walking into a Mobil gas station, purchasing a scratch ticket, and ending up being $650,000 richer ($1 million after taxes) than you were before entering said gas station.

There are Mobil gas stations all over Massachusetts. From your big cities like Boston and Plymouth to your smaller cities like Holyoke, West Springfield, and...Lanesborough. That's right, my friends. It was our very popular Mobil gas station in Lanesborough that sold that winning ticket!

You know, I constantly complain that I never win, but the truth is I don't play. And you know how that saying goes...So until I choose to start playing the lottery, I'll continue to wish the best of luck to those who DO play. Sincerely. The Mass Lottery has more than enough to go around.

Incidentally, if you are planning a lottery ticket purchase, here are some of the hot, new tickets from the Massachusetts State Lottery:

Courtesy Mass Lottery Courtesy Mass Lottery loading...

Sure, it costs $50 a pop, but you could end up winning $1 Million a year for life!

Courtesy Mass Lottery Courtesy Mass Lottery loading...

For plopping down just $10, you could win $200,000 a year for the next two decades!

Courtesy Mass Lottery Courtesy Mass Lottery loading...

And if you're willing to part with $20, the payoff could be $500,000 a year for the next 20 years. But this one just might be my favorite. Coming soon (the end of March):

Courtesy Mass Lottery Courtesy Mass Lottery loading...

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Spielberg's summer blockbuster, the Mass Lottery will start selling a limited edition "Jaws" scratch ticket on March 26 with a chance to win a million dollars, plus a getaway for two to Martha's Vineyard where the movie was famously filmed. Can you hear the "Jaws" theme in your head as you're reading this?

The State Lottery releases a daily list of all the winning tickets worth more than $600 sold in Massachusetts on that day. Check it out by visiting the website here.

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America