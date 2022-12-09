We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now.

Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"? I should preface this by saying that, even though I'm not the biggest fan of snow, I LOVE seeing it on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Listen, I spent the first decade of my life(for the most part) in tropical climates. Christmas was either a fake tree or a palm tree, for crying out loud! It was always a Green Christmas. I remember my first "white" Christmas after moving to the beautiful Berkshires quite well. I loved it. And still do.

Ahhhh, look at that picture. A white Christmas in Park Square, Pittsfield. Doesn't that just fill you up with nostalgic warm and fuzzies? Even though I was used to Green Christmases as a child, I find now that, as an adult, a Christmas without snow is really missing that special "something".

That picture is of one of the many light displays you can find at Naumkeeg House and Gardens in Stockbridge. Even though there's no snow hanging from the tree branches, there is snow on the ground for the beautiful colors to reflect off of. Doesn't that look beautiful?

Anyway, I'm getting way off-topic here. If we look to the professionals at the Weather Channel and hold their extended forecast as Gospel, we can expect snow falling throughout the week leading up to Christmas. However, no falling snow on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Take comfort that there should be snow on the ground, though.

Turning to our friends who publish the annual Farmers' Almanac(can you believe they've been publishing that treasure trove of info for over 200 years?), we get a slightly different forecast.

They are also predicting snow throughout the week leading up to Christmas, only their prediction has an added bonus. According to them, the weather will warm up a little meaning that the snow will change over to rain showers for the holiday. That means there might not even be snow on the ground. That would be heartbreaking.

Oh well, predicting the weather is often a crap shoot anyway, so we'll see what happens. There are those people who say that the Farmers' Almanac is correct most of the time but, as I said, we'll see what the future has in store.

In the meantime, if you really, really, really want a White Christmas, cross those fingers!

