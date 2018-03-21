What’s Leaving Netflix: April 2018

Holy expiration date, Batman! All four ’90s Batman movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March, along with a slew of other catalog titles. You’ve got just days left to watch classic comedies like Caddyshack , Ace Ventura , and American Pie on Netflix; ditto The Shawshank Redemption and Apollo 13 . And if you haven’t seen The Prestige lately (or ever) Christopher Nolan’s best movie (don’t @ me) leaves the streaming service on April 21. And unlike a magic trick, it won’t pop up again after a brief disappearance.

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in April:

Leaving 4/1/18

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Leaving 4/3/18

Starry Eyes

Leaving 4/5/18

The Hallow

The Nightingale

Leaving 4/12/18

The Emperor's New Clothes

Leaving 4/15/18

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

Leaving 4/16/18

Son of God

Leaving 4/17/18

Z Storm

Leaving 4/20/18

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving 4/21/18

The Prestige

Leaving 4/22/18

Exit through the Gift Shop

Leaving 4/26/18

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving 4/27/18

Begin Again