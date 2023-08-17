Given its rich history, Massachusetts has a lot of iconic buildings throughout the state. It's known for having some structures that are synonymous with American history, for that matter. However, there are some buildings in Massachusetts that haven't been so lucky to become such a structure. In fact, you almost want to forget them when you see them. That seems to be the case with what is now known as the most unsightly building in Massachusetts.

The travel publication, 'Alot', recently released a list of The Most Unsightly Buildings in Each State. When it comes to the Bay State, they found such a building in the heart of downtown Boston. The structure is also one of the more unusual buildings given the cities historic nature. In fact, it almost looks like it could be a maze from the outside.

What is the Most Unsightly Building in Massachusetts?

As it turns out, the maze-looking structure is Boston City Hall.

The building certainly sticks out, but probably not in the best way possible, at least according to 'Alot'. Here's what they had to say about the structure:

Surely an iconic American city like Boston deserves a better city hall than this? I wouldn’t want to step foot in this one unless I had to, and then I’d probably be lost forever in this labyrinthine, stone maze. The Boston City Hall building was constructed in 1968, and it, like so many other buildings of the time, fell victim to one of architecture's ugliest trends--brutalism. City hall is already not a place that most people are thrilled to visit, but things are made even worse by what an eyesore the actual building is.

An 'eyesore'? Yikes! That's a harsh term. What do you think, Massachusetts? Was the research spot on or does the unique design actually bring some character to city hall? Given its unique design, you would have to think there has to be some other unsightly building in the Bay State, right?

