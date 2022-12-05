Who doesn't love delicious fresh-baked cookies? I sure do and I know a lot of people who feel the same. Nowadays when it's all about supporting area businesses and "shopping local" it's a good way for me to remind you of some local Berkshire County bakeries that do an amazing job!

Not just with cookies, mind you, but with everything they do. And Yelp agrees. Sunday, December 4th was National Cookie Day, and in honor of that here are the 10 best places to get delicious cookies in Western Massachusetts according to Yelp(BTW, three in the Top 10 are right here in Berkshire County with another two in the Top 20!):

Hot Oven Cookies - Springfield Hungry Ghost Bread - Northampton Insomnia Cookies - Amherst Tart Baking Company - Northampton Bittersweet Bakery & Cafe - Deerfield Nina's Cookies - Feeding Hills Rise Above - Greenfield

Alright, we got the first 7 out of the way. The last three in the Top 10 are all Kick-Ass Berkshire businesses. So, a big round of applause for #8:

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

The Shire Cottage Bakery on Upper Linden Street in Adams. They do an awe-inspiring job with all of their culinary creations and are past winners of Best in the Berkshires awards! Also, three cheers for #9:

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

A-Frame Bakery on Cold Spring Road in Williamstown. Just take a look at some of the photos on their Facebook page to see the wonderful work they do. And how about some props for #10?:

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Cakes By Reba, a catering pastry shop on Palmer Avenue in North Adams, does it all. And does it WELL. Cakes By Reba rounds out the Top 10. However, just missing out by coming in at #11 is another Berkshire County favorite:

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Sarah's Cheesecakes & Cafe in the Elm Street Plaza just missed the Top 10. They are another local business that has been providing delicious food for years. Also making the Top 20:

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Chocolate Springs Cafe in Lenox. Owner/Operator/Master Chocolatier Joshua Needleman has been providing amazing cake/cookie/chocolate creations since he opened his cafe nearly 20 years ago!

Congratulations to all the businesses for getting consistently high marks on the delicious food they serve up. And even though National Cookie Day is over go ahead and celebrate a little longer. I won't tell. Promise. Visit Yelp's website here for more.

