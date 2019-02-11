Will Smith’s Genie Is the Star of the New ‘Aladdin’ Trailer

Will Smith ’s Genie looked like an ordinary guy in the first images we saw of Disney’s new live-action Aladdin . The new TV commercial, dubbed a “Special Look” at the remake, shows us the new Genie in all his glory and he certainly looks a lot more blue this time.

I gotta say, it is pretty weird seeing this big blue dude with Will Smith’s smiling face plastered on top. The publicity photo above looks a little more polished. In the actual trailer you can watch above as well, the finished effect looks kind of, well, unfinished. But there’s still several months to go before the movie comes out.

Here’s the new Aladdin ’s official synopsis:

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia; Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders; and Numan Acar as Hakim.

On the plus side, the cast looks good, and I love the colorful and bright costumes and production design. Aladdin opens in theaters on May 24.