All the way across the world right here in The Berkshires, Massachusetts we're doing our parts to help Ukrainian citizens in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Dare BottleShop and Provisions in downtown Lenox has joined the fight as well, announcing a fundraiser to help the over 3 million people affected by the war in Ukraine.

The specialty wine shop located at 11 Housatonic St in Lenox, is curating 4-packs of wines from which all proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen to support their efforts to feed the Ukrainian war refugees in 55 cities in and around Ukraine.

According to a post on Dare BottleShops social media, World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of humanitarian, climate, and community crises. They’re the first to the frontline, providing warm meals to those who need it the most. Head to the store and ask for their Ukrainian 4-pack or purchase yours online. Each 4-pack is $65 and the wines they're selected are, "easy to love, crowd-pleasing styles, all French, from organic vineyards- a dry Corsican rosé, a light, refreshing white wine from the Southwest, and two fruit-forward, medium-bodied dry reds; a Bordeaux and a Côtes du Rhône"

