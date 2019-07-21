Winners of the 2019 Most Educated Cities Awards

A great education goes a long way towards a great job and future financial stability. This award recognizes the communities nationwide that have displayed the biggest commitment to education.

Today, a comprehensive education is becoming more and more necessary in the United States. It wasn’t long ago that a high school diploma was enough to open up a multitude of career paths with ample earning potential. Nowadays, a bachelor’s degree is the minimum requirement for entering many professional fields. To land many dream jobs, additional factors such as internships, networking, and even a graduate education also come into play.

Given this job market, a good education is a necessary and important step towards economic security. To take a closer look at schooling in the United States, the data scientists at Insurify attempted to find the communities with the highest level of educational attainment in each of the 50 states. Their research provided varied results. Some of the identified cities were small, while others turned out to be some of the largest metropolitan areas in the country. According to the data, well-educated people can be found in cities of all sizes.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2019 Most Educated Cities Awards

To determine which city in each state is the most well-educated, the research team at Insurify, a website to compare insurance quotes, crunched the numbers from its database of over 1.6 million car insurance applications. To apply for quotes, interested customers input personal and vehicle information, including their city of residence and highest level of education. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm, analysts calculated an education score for each customer based on educational history and achievement. For high school students, the probability of advancing to college based on current grade point average (GPA) was also factored into the calculation.

The resulting data set was then divided by city, and the average education score for each city was collected. The cities with the highest education score in each state were then selected.

Winners of Insurify’s 2019 Most Educated Cities Awards

Alabama: Auburn

Arizona: Flagstaff

Arkansas: Little Rock

California: San Jose

Colorado: Boulder

Connecticut: Middletown

Delaware: Wilmington

Florida: Gainesville

Georgia: Atlanta

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Boise

Illinois: Champaign

Indiana: Lafayette

Iowa: Waterloo

Kansas: Olathe

Kentucky: Lexington

Louisiana: Baton Rouge

Maine: Portland

Maryland: Germantown

Massachusetts: Lowell

Michigan: Ann Arbor

Minnesota: Cottage Grove

Mississippi: Hattiesburg

Missouri: Columbia

Montana: Bozeman

Nebraska: Lincoln

Nevada: Reno

New Hampshire: Manchester

New Jersey: Somerset

New Mexico: Las Cruces

New York: New York City

North Carolina: Raleigh

North Dakota: Fargo

Ohio: Columbus

Oklahoma: Stillwater

Oregon: Portland

Pennsylvania: Norristown

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Easley

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Franklin

Texas: College Station

Utah: Logan

Virginia: Arlington

Vermont: Burlington

Washington: Seattle

West Virginia: Morgantown

Wisconsin: Madison

Wyoming: Cheyenne

