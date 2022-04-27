Woman Bites Cop After Incident At Western Massachusetts Big Y

People, especially criminals(even alleged criminals), can oft-times do some pretty wild, weird, and wonderful things. A case in point is a recent incident following some odd behavior at a Massachusetts Big Y.

The Ludlow Police Department reported in a media statement that an off-duty police officer was severely bitten on the forearm after arresting an alleged shoplifter this past Friday, April 22nd.

Here's the lowdown: An off-duty police officer entered the Big Y Supermarket on Center Street in Ludlow around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The off-duty cop then happened to notice a woman exhibiting suspicious behavior in the store.

The police officer then proceeded to locate a store manager to report what he believed to be was shoplifting. During that time, the woman exited the supermarket with a shopping cart full of items that she did not pay for.

The officer then called dispatch to request backup while he went outside to confront the shoplifter. He told the suspect he was a Ludlow Police Officer at which point the woman tried to flee the scene. The officer caught her and she was quickly detained.

During the struggle to detain the suspect, the woman savagely bit the officer's forearm. The woman was eventually arrested once backup arrived on the scene. The police officer was treated for his injury at a local hospital and has since returned to duty.

It was later discovered that the items the woman took from the store without paying for amounted to more than $600. According to a report from WWLP/22 News Springfield, the woman, Natoya C. Hallums of Springfield, was brought up on the following charges:

Shoplifting(+ $250.00) by Asportation

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer(Serious Bodily Injury) (felony)

Mayhem(felony)

For more on the story, check it out at WWLP's website here.

