Warning, Massachusetts! Hugely Popular Snacks Recalled For Health Reasons
Almost everybody has a snack drawer, am I right, Massachusetts? Or a snack cabinet or perhaps a snack cupboard. The point is, you may want to take a look at what you've got in there.
You may end up finding one (or both) of two hugely popular snack foods that have just been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. As we've stated numerous times previously, Listeria can cause serious problems in certain types of people.
In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Planters is recalling two of its biggest-selling products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Hormel Foods Sales, LLC, who owns Planters, the popular American snack food company, announced in an FDA media alert they were:
...voluntarily recalling a limited number of two PLANTERS® products that were produced at one of its facilities in April. This recall only impacts two retailers in five states.
Luckily, for us in New England anyway, this is only affecting states below us on the eastern seaboard: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North, and South Carolina. If that changes, we'll get the word out.
According to the FDA's website, the recalled product is limited to 4 oz. packages of PLANTERS® Honey Roasted Peanuts and 8.75 oz. cans of PLANTERS® Deluxe Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts.
These products were shipped to Publix grocery store distribution warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, and also Dollar Tree distribution centers in Georgia and South Carolina.
Here are images for both products affected by the recall:
Hormel stresses that these two products are the ONLY ones affected by this recall. If you have this product, simply discard it immediately or bring it back to the place of purchase for an exchange or a refund. For more info, visit the FDA's website here.
