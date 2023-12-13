It's that unique time of year in Massachusetts as we on the cusp of Winter officially being here as we count down the days until Christmas! It just so happens that during this time of year, there are some spots throughout the Bay State that seem to 'come alive in Winter'. As if they're the perfect spot to enjoy such a time of year. One of those spots happens to be on the western side of the state.

The ever-so-popular travel publication 'World Atlas' recently made a limited list of a handful of towns that absolutely come alive during Winter. While there were definitely plenty of towns on the eastern side of the Bay State that made the list, sure enough, and really with no surprise, western Massachusetts has a spot that is almost a must-visit during this time of year, every year!

What Western Massachusetts Small Town Comes Alive in Winter?

It is probably no shock that the small town everyone seems as if they cannot get enough of during this time of year is over in the southern region of the Berkshires. That, being Stockbridge.

attachment-Stockbridge Aerial Shot loading...

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

'World Atlas' couldn't stop raving about how festive things are at this time of year in downtown Stockbridge. Here's what they had to say about picking Stockbridge as one of the towns that 'comes alive in Winter':

Looking down in between the Berkshire Mountains, Stockbridge is a picture-perfect New England village that grants warmth and tranquility. With the coming of winter, tourists flock to the good old American 50s Christmas scenes depicted in Norman Rockwell's wholesome holiday paintings. Many buildings in downtown Stockbridge turn into a festive display, showcasing a sound and light spectacle for everyone to enjoy the show. The nearby Berkshire area is also great for winter sports. It provides opportunities for skiing and tubing at Ski Butternut and tubing or cross-country skiing at Hilltop Orchards. Furthermore, Hilltop Orchards also makes its own wine, so check out their selection at Furnace Brook Winery for a warming taste of great wine.

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's no secret to anyone in the Berkshires, that this spot explodes in demand during the Winter months thanks to how festive the area is for the holiday season each and every year. Let's be honest, there are more than a few other western Massachusetts towns we could have added to this list. In the meantime, enjoy the holiday season, Massachusetts!

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies Gallery Credit: Google Maps