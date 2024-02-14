The Worst College in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts is known for its high-quality education offerings. Colleges like Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Williams College in Williamstown, and Harvard University in Cambridge are just a few examples of the Bay State's fine higher education system.

Not All Massachusetts Colleges Can Be The Best

Unfortunately, not all colleges cut it when it comes to having stellar education offerings and high graduation rates. Hopefully, those colleges can eventually improve their offerings and ranking. NewsBreak recently reported that the worst college in Massachusetts is Montserrat College of Art in Beverly.

Graduation Statistics and Average Loan Debt

Pulling information from Education.Alot, the NewsBreak article revealed that the school currently maintains a graduate rate of only 55% and the average student will walk away with an average of $47,340 in loan debt. The average student income after graduation hovers at just $26,500 a year.

Niche Grades and Reviews of Montserrat College of Art

In addition, to the NewsBreak article, Montserrat College of Art received an overall Niche grade of C-. The following are individual Niche grades for the school's subcategories.

Academics: C+

Diversity: A-

Athletics: N/A

Value: C-

Campus: C

Party Scene: C

What Do the Students Say About Montserrat College of Art?

Though the school has a less-than-desired graduation rate and a significant amount of loan debt, student reviews over the past four months are overall positive. These reviews are posted on Niche's website:

About the School

Montserrat College of Art is a private, non-profit art college with an average enrollment of approximately 300 students.

