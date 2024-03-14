Massachusetts is Home to America’s 5th Worst Ice Cream Brand

Ice cream is a big treat here in Massachusetts. After all Friendly's was founded in Springfield. In addition, the HP Hood company which makes the iconic ice cream Hoodsie cup dessert is headquartered in Lynnfield. There's no doubt that Massachusetts holds its own when it comes to being home to classic, delicious ice cream.

America's 5th Worst Ice Cream Brand Was Founded in Massachusetts

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the eight worst ice cream brands in America and I was surprised to see that Friendly's landed on the list in the #5 position. 24/7 Wall St. noted the following about the beloved Massachusetts ice cream brand.

The packaged ice cream does not measure up to the ice cream that is sold in Friendly’s restaurants. One reviewer noted that Friendly’s vanilla ice cream doesn’t even contain any vanilla (unless it is hidden in the “natural flavors” listed on the ingredients label).

The site also stated that Friendly's ice cream is bland and has a strange texture. Many of us know that the restaurant brand has been struggling and several locations have shut down but still, I don't think Friendly's ice cream itself belongs on this list but maybe that's just me. What are your thoughts?

Friendly's ice cream can be purchased at any of the major grocery stores in Massachusetts. In addition, there are still several restaurant locations that are open in Massachusetts including Pittsfield, Springfield, Hadley, Westfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, and more. You can find a location near you by going here.

Other Brands That Made The List

Here are the seven other ice cream brands that made the list.

#8 Blue Bunny

#7 Dreyer's/Edy's

#6 Breyers (I definitely disagree with this one)

#4 Halo Top

#3 Baskin Robbins

#2 Kroger Delux

#1 Blue Ribbon Classics

