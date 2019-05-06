You Are Invited To The 1st Annual Art Walk In South County

The guild of Berkshire artists and T-K-G realty are presenting the 1st art walk in downtown Stockbridge on Thursday, May 9th from 4 to 7 pm.

This get-together is a self-guided tour of various locations in the village. Some of the stops include the new T-K-G real estate office which also hosts a reception for an exhibit of Guild Artists, The Schultz Gallery, The Stockbridge Library, Mutability In Motion, An American Craftsman, The Image Gallery, The Red Lion Gift Shop and SEVEN Salon Spa. You can pick up a detailed map prior to the half-mile walk at the T-K-G office at 10 Elm St. in Stockbridge.

Other walks are planned in the upcoming weeks on the 2nd Thursday of each month...Mark these dates down on your calendar; June 13th, July 11th, August 8th, September 12th, October 10th, November 8th and December 13th.

Keep in mind, The Guild of Berkshire Artists will also hold their 3rd annual summer and fall Open Studio Tours that will be held on the 2nd Saturday of every month. they will take place on July 13th, August 10th September 12th, October 10th, November 8th and December 13th.

For more information, call (413) 298-0610 or log on to the Berkshire Artists web site by going here