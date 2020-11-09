You Can Take Part In A Virtual Art Reception

The Guild of Berkshire Artists will present a virtual artist reception on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 from 5 to 6 pm as four of the 28 artists will showcase their efforts that are featured in "Treasures Of The Season". This festive exhibit is scheduled to take place on-line between now and January 22nd, 2021.

You can access the preview via The Zoom link by going here

All artists are pledging a 25% minimum of all proceeds sold will be forwarded to the charity of their choice with the majority being forwarded to Berkshire County's United Way's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Additional receptions are scheduled on November 12th, 17th, 18th and 19 with another round slated for December 3rd & 10th.

Industrial designer Robert Kasprzycki will be previewing his display entitled "The Orange Tree" as he commented on how he has devoted his professional life to fine art:

"I use acrylics to capture the feel of contemporary realism as my latest creation creates lush landscapes as an array of fir trees are located on the shore of a lake, trees perfectly reflected in the placid water, with the focal point a lone tree boasting an autumnal orange".

Dana Goedewaggen will present a shimmering Tyringham scene in the beautiful Berkshires that masters the art for illuminating life through a camera lens. She comments on how her photograph "Geese In Snow" is an example of how her work captures the physical, emotional and spiritual links that bonds humans, animals and nature:

"As a volunteer photographer for Equine Advocates in Valatie, New York, I am proud to help raise funds to support rescued horses, donkeys and mules"

Lori Bradley is a former Department Chair at Savannah College Art & Design as she currently teaches digital design, painting and drawing at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts as she comments on the display of her acryclic painting entitled: "A Sparrow Song".

"I strive to elevate this art form by embracing it's pattern, complexity, bright colors, swirling lines and shapes".

Michele Caplan is the daughter of a famous jewelry designer, Ed Weiner whose works have been promptly displayed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in my ol' hometown of New York City. She explains how her latest myriad creation, "Dancing Circles" came to fruition:

"I am riveted by how colors have an impact on human emotion--they can excite the eye and move objects forward and back, making things appear dimensional and evoking feeling".

For more information on these exhibits, log on to their web site OR call 1-617-868-7082. You can also e-mail BerkshireArtists.org

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Guild of Berkshire Artists for on-air and on-line usage).