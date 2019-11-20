You’re Invited to The Turkey Roll This Friday

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you're prepping your shopping list as you get ready for the big day on Nov. 28. How would you like to win some items off of your list and make your turkey day a bit more affordable this year all while supporting a great cause? Well you're in luck because the Great Barrington Fire Department’s 13th annual Turkey Roll is coming again to the Great Barrington VFW! Get ready for great prizes again this year: all the fixin’s for a turkey dinner, plus ham, lobsters and much, much more at the Turkey Roll!

Admission to the Turkey Roll is free and the the best part is that all proceeds benefit the Great Barrington Fire Department Scholarship Fund. Don’t miss the fire department's Turkey Roll this Friday, Nov. 22 at the VFW. The doors open at 6:30, with the first roll at 7PM!