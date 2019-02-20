Check Out A Unique Art Show In The Berkshires

C-A-T-A, Community Access To the Arts is proud to present "Making Waves" which features paintings by C-A-T-A artists who use the innovative Artistic Realization Technologies to create unique pieces of work as the final finished product is presented on acrylic or canvas which ranges widely in stylistic expression and scale of size.

This exhibit includes art work by 13 C-A-T-A artists from Berkshire County Arc, Berkshire Family and Individual Resources and Columbia County Arc as everything on display is professionally matted, framed and available for purchase. All proceeds will support commissions for individual artists.

The event is part of C-A-T-A's "Art On Tour" program as all these original works make stops throughout the year at various museums, galleries, community centers and other venues throughout Berkshire county. This time, you can view all these fabulous paintings at Good Purpose Gallery, located at 40 Main St. in Lee, Massachusetts as this exhibit runs from February 27th through April 16th.

Funding is provided by October Mountain Financial Advisors, Frames On Wheels, The Massachusetts Cultural Council and other generous supporters throughout the community. Since 2005, C-A-T-A has provided hundreds of art workshops as dozens of prospective artists are able to transcend their physical limitations and they can reveal their creative spirits as the organization collaborates with 49 partner organizations to present visual and performing programs to 700 people with disabilities across Berkshire and Columbia counties.

You can learn more by logging on here . If you want more information on this and future upcoming events at The Good Purpose Gallery, head on over to their web site by going here . You can also call (413) 528- 5485, extension 106 and ask for C-A-T-A's Communications Coordinator, Chris Watford.

(Press release sent to WSBS from C-A-T-A for on air and on line usage)