Sustainable Agriculture Scholarship Available

Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, Greenagers is offering a $2,000 scholarship to a graduating senior or young person under the age of 25 pursuing secondary education or work experience in the sustainable agriculture field.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that special emphasis is placed on integrated practices and ecological farming. The application deadline is April 28th. Applicants must reside in Berkshire County and be pursuing full or part-time education at a university, accredited program, or have a multi-year apprenticeship plan with sustainable agriculture as the primary focus. Applicants with a combined interest in small or medium scale agriculture as well as integrated culinary and agricultural pursuits are encouraged to apply.

For information on how to apply, contact the Greenagers office at 413-644-9090 or office@greenagers.org.

About Greenagers

Greenagers, through its paid employment programs, internships and apprenticeships, engages teens and young adults in meaningful work in environmental conservation, sustainable farming and natural resource management. In the Berkshires and nearby New York State, our trail crews maintain existing trails and build new trails for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Trustees of Reservations, Columbia Land Conservancy and other conservation organizations. Their Farm Apprentices work with local farmers, learning animal husbandry and organic agriculture. Their volunteer teams install front-yard gardens for area families, to encourage home-based food growing.

Greenagers participants learn the value of teamwork, collaboration, initiative and solid work ethics. They learn about community partnerships through collaborations with area nonprofits, businesses and organizations that both hire Greenagers and partner with Greenagers’ broader mission of youth and community engagement. They embrace the values of service and stewardship, and they support social and environmental progress in all of our work.

Mission

Greenagers provides employment and volunteer opportunities for teens and young adults in the fields of conservation, sustainable farming, and environmental leadership.

Through vocational-environmental programs and community engagement, Greenagers prepares youth for success in their education and work.