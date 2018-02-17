We very nearly lost Tracy Morgan once upon a time, and now the 30 Rock and SNL alum has finally made his TV return. Get an extended look at Morgan’s new TBS post-prison comedy The Last OG , produced by Jordan Peele and featuring the always-delightful Tiffany Haddish .

TBS dropped an extended trailer for the new series, which premieres on Tuesday, April 3 at 10:30 P.M. and features Morgan as an ex-con returning to Brooklyn for the first time in fifteen years. Not the most cheerful-sounding of subject material, no, but the series also features Girls Trip favorite Tiffany Haddish and Cedric the Entertainer, and is executive produced by Get Out director and Key & Peele alum Jordan Peele. So reads The Last OG ’s synopsis:

Tray (Tracy Morgan) is an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from prison for good behavior after a 15-year stint. Returning to his newly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood, he discovers that his former girlfriend, Shay (Tiffany Haddish), has married an affable, successful white man (Ryan Gaul) who is helping raise the twins (Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland) Tray never knew existed. Wanting nothing more than to connect with his kids, but having neither the money to support them nor himself, Tray falls back on the skills he learned in prison to make ends meet while treading unfamiliar territory.

The series marks Morgan’s first regular TV role since 30 Rock , and was initially set up at FX . Morgan had another comedy project with the Always Sunny creators that was put on hold by his 2014 accident , though that series was ultimately shelved. We’ll have more on The Last OG closer to April, so stay tuned.