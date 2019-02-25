Your Chance To Take Center Stage This Summer

At the turn of this century we got acquainted with Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, Lord Farquaad, Dragon, The Gingerbread Man and many more computer animated characters too numerous to mention. The Dream Works Animation motion picture proved to be successful and produced a series of sequels on the silver screen and also became a theatrical presentation on Broadway in New York City.

The Berkshire Theatre Group is now giving you the opportunity to audition for a role in their production of "Shrek: The Musical". They are seeking child and adult actors, musicians, back stage crew, technical support, usher staff and parent volunteers to take part in this once in a lifetime experience. You can call (413) 448-8084, extension 23 for an appointment as you can show your acting savvy on Wednesday, March 6th and Tuesday, March 12th between 6 and 9 pm at The Colonial Theatre, located at 111 South Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

This local production will be directed by Travis Daily. Mark Gionfriddo will supply the musical direction and choreography will be provided by Avital Asuleen. Student auditions will be held during the first 2 hours of each session as they will sing selected music from the performance and bring a written statement in 50 words or less as to why they should be cast on the show The last hour will be reserved for adults as they must sing 16 bars of a song and bring the accompanying sheet music as well.

Call backs will take place as needed. Rehearsals begin on June 17th and attendance is mandatory as they will occur 6 days a week which also includes evenings, weekends and some weekdays. A daily schedule will be posted at the Pittsfield venue. The play runs from August 1st through the 17th at The Colonial Theatre. Curtain time is set for 7 pm with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. There will be no performances on Mondays as audiences will be able to see some of their favorite characters come to life on stage and it just proves to us "there is more to the story than meets the ears".

For more information on this and other future performances, you can visit The Berkshire Theatre Group's web site by logging on here .

(The following was sent via a press release from the Berkshire Theatre Group to WSBS for on-air and on-line usage)