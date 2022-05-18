There has been a lot of talk of the Massachusetts State Lottery on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" lately mostly due to me bringing it up. I'm certainly not a huge gambler, but there is just something fascinating and exciting about winning money.

Just like most people on the planet, I don't have a lot of money and I just did a kitchen remodel, so winning some money would be grand.

To all those lottery retailers who hang those signs on the front door displaying that night's jackpot in black Sharpie, keep doing it, it really works! I buy a ticket every time.

Well, some lucky person in Revere, MA is walking away with $10,000,000 thanks to the lottery's "$10,000,000 MEGA MONEY" scratch ticket. Ten million is obviously the top prize; however, masslottery.com is reporting the winning as $6.5M, so that may be a lump sum option. Otherwise, the winner will get $500,000 for the next 20 years.

The lucky winning ticket was sold at Dairy Mart Liquors on Squire Rd. in Revere. The odds of winning $10,000,000 are about 1 in 5,000,000 according to masslottery.com.

$10M prizes don't happen that often, so congrats!