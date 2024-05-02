America’s Worst Ice Cream Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to ice cream lovers. Heck, one of the most popular and recognizable ice cream brands was founded in Massachusetts decades ago in Springfield which is Friendly's.

Get our free mobile app

All ice cream isn't created equal and while some brands may taste great others are a bit lackluster. Some ice cream brands can't even be called ice cream due to the ingredients used. In this case, these ice cream brands are called "frozen dairy treats" or "frozen dairy desserts." Then again it's all a matter of taste and personal opinion.

Which Ice Cream Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the 11 worst ice cream brands in America. Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold throughout Massachusetts. Whether you live in Foxborough, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in most areas of Massachusetts. However, you may want to think twice before tossing any of these cartons into your grocery cart.

Taking the #3 spot of worst ice cream brands according to 24/7 Wall St. is Baskin Robbins. This classic ice cream brand has received criticism for using questionable ingredients like stabilizer/ emulsifier blends containing mono and diglycerides, cellulose gum, guar gum, and carrageenan. It's also been noted that consumers are not happy with the taste and the hint of freezer burn that forms on the ice cream.

Breyers Frozen Dairy Desert takes the second spot of worst ice cream brands according to 24/7 Wall St. The main complaint about the iconic brand is that it currently manufactures products that can’t be labeled as ice cream as they are bereft of the creamy fat content that makes ice cream. Breyers is one of my favorite ice cream brands or should I say, dairy dessert brands?

Turkey Hill is the #1 worst ice cream brand according to 24/7 Wall St. So what's the deal with the brand receiving the dubious honor? Like other ice cream brands that have ended up on this list, Turkey Hill uses the same principal offenders- cellulose gum, cellulose gel, and carrageenan making it a low quality treat.

The Takeaway

There are a lot of folks who would argue over which brands ended up on this list and which ones aren't on the list. The best way for you to decide is to try some of the brands and flavors yourself. You can view the complete list by going here.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy