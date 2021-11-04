10 Outstanding Quotes Will Have You Exploring Ashuwillticook Rail Trail

Author: Jesse Stewart

As mentioned in previous posts, Berkshire County is a gem that attracts visitors from all walks of life to our little nook in Western Massachusetts. Whether it's theatre, shopping, museums, Berkshire County offers something for everyone. Of course, you can't forget about the natural beauty of the area. Remember when COVID-19 first made a splash? There were many folks moving from more crowded areas of the country to the Berkshires to take advantage of our wide-open spaces and serene atmosphere. Who wouldn't want to live here?

One particular attraction that both locals and visitors enjoy is the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail which runs parallel to Route 8 and spans the towns of Adams, Cheshire, and Lanesborough with an extension under construction leading into Pittsfield that is estimated to be completed in May 2022. It's the perfect trail for taking in the scenic beauty the Berkshires has to offer especially during the fall season. Walking, biking, jogging, and roller-blading are all popular activities that take place on the trail. At times, I've grabbed my headphones and did my daily walk on the trail. It's a great way to get in some exercise while getting a beautiful view of what the Berkshires has to offer, particularly the views of Cheshire Lake when passing through the Town of Cheshire.

Get our free mobile app

I'm not the only one who has enjoyed some time on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, there are numerous reviews online from visitors of the area who love the trail. A common theme amongst the reviews is the fact that the rail trail is well maintained.

The following, are positive quotes from reviews on Trip Advisor regarding Berkshire County's Ashuwillticook Rail Trail. Are you ready to explore?

10 Outstanding Reviews Will Have You Exploring the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail

Speaking of Berkshire County, did you know these are the 10 smallest towns in the Berkshires?

The 10 Smallest Towns in Berkshire County (by population)

Have you ever goofed on these pronunciations?

20 Berkshire County Mispronunciations

What Berkshire County-related myths would you add to this list?