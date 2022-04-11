Marjo and I love to correct one another on common phrases said incorrectly. It's pretty fun to bust on each other about that sort of thing. Over the years of hearing some of the following phrases used so often, people mishear them and then repeat the wrong and the cycle continues!

10 PHRASES MASSACHUSETTS PEOPLE EITHER SAY OR SPELL WRONG

1. "SHOE-IN"

If someone is a "shoe-in", they're a guarantee, a no-brainer so to speak. However, the phrase is actually "shoo-in".

2. "FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE"

I hear this all of the time. I know it can be difficult to hear or say that last "d", but the phrase is "first come, first served".

3. "YOU'VE GOT ANOTHER THING COMING"

Do you remember the Judas Priest song of the same name? Well, they got it wrong, too. The phrase basically means, you're wrong, however, the correct way to say it is, "you've got another think coming".

4. "A SPITTING IMAGE"

He's a spitting image of...it means, you know, like a look-a-like, a double. In actuality, the phrase is "spit and image", a reference that emanated from the Bible.

5. "DEEP-SEEDED"

Marjo always gets confused with this one. If something is deep-seeded, it's been there for a while, right? A problem with longevity comes to mind. The correct phrase is "deep-seated".

6. "PIECE OF MIND"

I remember hearing this as a song lyric and thinking the singer wanted to give me a piece of his mind, like "walk in a mile in my shoes" type thing. But... the phrase is "peace of mind".

7. "PEAKED MY INTEREST"

If something peaks your interest, it seems right to spell it that way. You know, like the peak of the mountain is high and therefore is the level of my interest, but the phrase is "piqued my interest".

8. "A DOGGY DOG WORLD"

This phrase said or spelled incorrectly acts sort of like an antonym to the real phrase, "dog eat dog world". A doggy dog world seems nice and fluffy but we all know the real truth!

9. "HUNGER PAINS"

While they mean the same thing, the correct phrase is "hunger pang".

10. "PASSERBYS"

Walkers are literally people who walk past someone or something, however, the correct spelling is "passersby". I know it can look funky.

