We all know Massachusetts has plenty of fantastic restaurants and eateries throughout the state. Some are even known as the best throughout the New England region. But as there is in every state, there is always one that has achieved a certain iconic status. It's a restaurant that you absolutely cannot pass up the opportunity to dine at given the chance and it happens to be one of the oldest in the Bay State. And now it's being called the one "must-try" spot in all of Massachusetts.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' sought out to find the one must-try restaurant in every state. For the must-try spot in Massachusetts, you can definitely see how such an iconic establishment and one of the oldest in the state, would be considered for this label.

What is the One Must-Try Restaurant in Massachusetts?

It may not be much of a surprise that this particular spot is out east in Boston. And given the history of this joint, it's definitely worthy of such a title. The one can't miss restaurant in the Bay State is Union Oyster House in Boston.

Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about Union Oyster House being the one must-try restaurants in Massachusetts:

One of Boston’s most famous and historic restaurants, Union Oyster House is the city’s oldest restaurant, drawing in crowds since 1826. Housed in a building dating back to Pre-Revolutionary days, the eatery has counted everyone from Daniel Webster to JFK as regulars, with Kennedy even having a favorite booth. It has the best oyster bar in the city (unchanged for more than 100 years) as well as picture-perfect Beantown classics like creamy clam chowder, lobster, and baked scrod.

As mentioned, the fact that it opened in 1826 makes it one of the absolute oldest restaurants in America. And how about some of their dishes?...

If you're out in Boston, you know where you need to head to. After all, they are the one must-try restaurant in Massachusetts. You can check out their menu at the link provided here.

23 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images