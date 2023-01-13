10 Simple Words That Massachusetts People Say Wrong

Being in broadcasting, it really behooves me not to pronounce words incorrectly. I've definitely looked up many words' pronunciation before saying so on-air. I really don't love sounding like an idiot.

However, even the simplest of words are pronounced or "said wrong" all of the time and the cycle continues.

1. Jewelry.

Incorrect: JOOL-ERY.

Correct: JEWEL-REE.

2. Athlete.

Incorrect: ATHA-LEET.

Correct: ATH-LEET.

3. Et Cetera.

Incorrect: EX-SET-TERA.

Correct: ET-SET-TERA.

4. Federal.

Incorrect: FED-DRUHL.

Correct: FED-ER-ULL.

5. Prescription.

Incorrect: PER-SCRIP-SHUN.

Correct: PREH-SCRIP-SHUN.

6. Mayonnaise.

Incorrect: MAY-NAZE.

Correct: MAYON-AZE.

7. Parliament.

Incorrect: PARLA-MENT.

Correct: PAR-LIAH-MENT.

8. Supposedly.

Incorrect: SUPP-OZE-UBLY.

Correct: SUPP-OZE-EDLY.

9. Gyro.

Incorrect: JAI-ROE.

Correct: YEER-OH.

10. Squirrel.

Incorrect: SK-WUR-ULL.

Correct: SK-WHIRL.

