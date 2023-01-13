10 Simple Words That Massachusetts People Say Wrong
Being in broadcasting, it really behooves me not to pronounce words incorrectly. I've definitely looked up many words' pronunciation before saying so on-air. I really don't love sounding like an idiot.
However, even the simplest of words are pronounced or "said wrong" all of the time and the cycle continues.
1. Jewelry.
Incorrect: JOOL-ERY.
Correct: JEWEL-REE.
2. Athlete.
Incorrect: ATHA-LEET.
Correct: ATH-LEET.
3. Et Cetera.
Incorrect: EX-SET-TERA.
Correct: ET-SET-TERA.
4. Federal.
Incorrect: FED-DRUHL.
Correct: FED-ER-ULL.
5. Prescription.
Incorrect: PER-SCRIP-SHUN.
Correct: PREH-SCRIP-SHUN.
6. Mayonnaise.
Incorrect: MAY-NAZE.
Correct: MAYON-AZE.
7. Parliament.
Incorrect: PARLA-MENT.
Correct: PAR-LIAH-MENT.
8. Supposedly.
Incorrect: SUPP-OZE-UBLY.
Correct: SUPP-OZE-EDLY.
9. Gyro.
Incorrect: JAI-ROE.
Correct: YEER-OH.
10. Squirrel.
Incorrect: SK-WUR-ULL.
Correct: SK-WHIRL.
