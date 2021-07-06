As we have been seeing for over two months, bear activity in the Berkshires seems to be at a whole new level. Berkshire County residents are regularly taking video of the bear sightings in their yards and sharing them with the internet. The bears must have been well protected over the years because it really seems like there's a surge of sightings in 2021. We've even seen social media comments of people saying that years ago they never saw a bear in the Berkshires but now they're seeing them on a regular basis.

Get our free mobile app

Since we were able to share a bundle of videos over the span of two plus months, we thought it would be a fun idea to give you a compilation of all of the videos in one spot... right here, right now...a greatest hits if you will. So, below are the videos of bear activity that we have shared up to this point in Berkshire County and nearby Berkshire County.

In the above video, this big guy was picked up on camera back in April in the early morning hours in Florida, MA.

This trio of mama and her two cubs heading for the doorway was captured on video in May in the Town of New Marlborough and was originally shared by a member of the New Marlborough Photo Page Facebook group.

This video taken back in May and originally shared by a member of the The Berkshires Facebook group, features a beautiful mama and her adorable cub roaming around perhaps looking to find a meal without a care in the world.

Originally shared by a member of The Berkshires Facebook group, this big bear was captured on video back in May in a residential neighborhood on Morningview drive in Pittsfield.

Taken in the Lenoxdale area, this video is downright adorable as the mama and her three cubs look like they're in a parade. Fun stuff. The video was originally shared in The Berkshires Facebook group.

This video was originally shared by a member of the Southern Berkshire Community News, Information and Events Facebook group in June and this bubby is roaming around. Definitely not shy to approach the deck.

Though this video isn't from the Berkshires, we figured we would include it as a bonus. The video was shot in Huntington in Hampshire County and features three bears jumping off a rock wall and trotting across a residential driveway. Another fun video which was originally shared by a member of the What's Up in the Hilltowns Facebook group.

43 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts Including the Berkshires

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.