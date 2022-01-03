With 2022 here, people are looking to reset, recharge, and refresh. There's no doubt that folks in the Berkshires are thinking about new year's resolutions. You may have already started putting your new year's resolution(s) into action. Whether it's losing weight, quitting smoking, being kind toward others, you probably have something you're working toward to better yourself in 2022.

As I was thinking about new year's resolutions I reminded myself of all of the things that Berkshire County has to offer. Whether it's the people that have helped others during these trying times or exploring cultural attractions, the Berkshires are clearly one of a kind. One aspect of the Berkshires that sticks out in my mind is my experience in getting my two covid vaccinations along with the booster shot. The staff from Fairview Hospital and Community Health Programs made the process easy and clear. In addition, they were nothing but friendly, kind, and respectful. Those are some top-notch organizations and the Berkshires are lucky to have them.

Instead of putting together a generic list of new year's resolutions which we see again and again each year, I thought it would be fun to compile a list of new year's resolutions targeted toward people that visit, live, and/or work in the Berkshires. I've come up with 12 resolutions (maybe you could try one for each month) but obviously, there are many more out there that could be added to the list. If you have a suggestion for the list, by all means, let me know. I would love to hear them. In the meantime, let's take a look at a dozen resolutions for Berkshire folks in 2022 (the list isn't in any particular order).

12 New Year's Resolutions for Berkshire Residents in 2022

