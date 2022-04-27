120,000 lbs. of Beef Recalled…Massachusetts Affected…Check Your Beef…

A beef recall has been announced on meat sold in Massachusetts and across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of close to 121,000 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Beef Recall in Massachusetts...the "Thomas Farms" Brand Source of Recall

The beef was distributed by Lakeside Refrigerated Services out of New Jersey. The potentially contaminated beef in Massachusetts was sold under the brand name Thomas Farms. According to the report the beef was sold between February 1st and April 8th.

According to the FSIS most infected by eating beef contaminated with E. coli will experience diarrhea and vomiting. Some illnesses may last longer and become more severe according to the FSIS report.

The FSIS is concerned that some products may still be in customers' freezers and refrigerators and urge consumers to check the numbers and throw away suspected products or return them to their place of purchase.

Click HERE for codes of recalled products. Click HERE for labels of recalled beef products.

