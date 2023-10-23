Ahhhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment... favorite Mexican food... favorite chain restaurant... favorite watering hole...favorite breakfast eatery, you get the idea.

It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants get high marks or favorable recommendations because the food is just so fantastically good! Recently, Open Table, the awesome restaurant reservation service, compiled a list of the top dining locations in Western Massachusetts.

Every month, Open Table analyzes online reviews to shine a spotlight on the most popular restaurants in any given area. Well, I'm happy to say that two of the best places to eat in Western Massachusetts are right here in Berkshire County, while a third restaurant has ties to Berkshire County(BTW, that restaurant was #2)!

Making the list at a whopping #5 is a magnificent dining establishment! The restaurant in question:

Mezze Bistro + Bar, located in Williamstown is the 5th best place to eat in Western Massachusetts according to Open Table. This dining establishment has a beautiful exterior and interior:

And, of course, some amazing food from a limited(but very delicious) menu:

High praise for Mezze Bistro + Bar for making Open Table's Top 10! Also making the list of best restaurants in Western Massachusetts is 1894: A Miraval Experience in Lenox at #8:

I have not been there but I've heard the reviews and they are amazing! Finally, the restaurant that made #2 on Open Table's Top 10 Best Places To Eat In Western Massachusetts is the Old Inn On The Green in New Marlborough.

One of the great things about the Old Inn On The Green is that it has ties to the Berkshires. Oh yes, indeed. Chef and co-owner Peter Platt was executive chef at Wheatleigh in Lenox for 14 years! Nice job, Peter.

Kudos to all the restaurants who made the list, but special praise for our local dining spots. For the complete Top 10, visit Open Table's website here. That way you'll be prepared for when you take that next road trip!

