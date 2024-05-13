Summer will be here before you know it and now is the time to get your family vacation plans in order. Massachusetts is home to many areas that are perfect for a family vacation. Whether it's exploring the city's history and catching a Red Sox game in Boston or hiking the beautiful mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts has an abundance of family vacation opportunities.

Massachusetts is Home to One of the 10 Best Family Vacations in America for 2024

U.S. News and World Report released a list of 21 of the best family vacations for 2024 and while Boston ranked #19, Cape Cod ranked #5. We'll chat about Boston in a bit but here's an excerpt from the report regarding Cape Cod being a prime destination for a family vacation.

Cape Cod has been a family vacation destination for decades, and for good reason. Cape Cod National Seashore offers 40 miles of coastline, where kids can build a sandcastle, swim, fish or become a junior ranger. Time your visit for summer to take the kids for a round of mini-golf followed by a movie at the Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre. For more family fun, stroll or bike along the Cape Cod Rail Trail, or let the kids explore the Cape Cod Children's Museum.

Boston Also Landed on the List of Best Family Vacations in America for 2024

As we mentioned Boston ranked #19 on the list based on the city's plethora of museums, Fenway Park, the Freedom Trail, Boston Common, college campus tours, food options, and more. Read more about Boston in the report.

So if you're looking for a couple of family vacation options in Massachusetts this summer you may want to experience Cape Cod or Boston. Even better, visit one of these locations this year and the other in 2025. One thing is for sure, you're family won't be able to complain about being bored. You can view the entire list here.

