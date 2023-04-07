It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. As is typical, what we lack in square mileage, we tend to make up for with everything else. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.

The popular financial publication, 'Money Magazine' listed the 50 best cities to live in the U.S. The Bay State didn't just settle for the top 50, we got a couple spots among the top 20. So, where are these spots?

First, let's head east to a southern suburb of Boston, known as Milton, MA.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The city has a population of just under 28,000 and the median household income in Milton speaks for itself at $130,454, while the unemployment rate is at a low 3 percent. Median home prices are at about $787,500 as well.

But what's to do there? Here's what 'Money Magazine' had to say about Milton:

Take its Blue Hill Observatory & Science Center, for example. Open since 1885, the climate research center offers kite-making workshops, balloon launches, meteorology programs and guided hikes through the Blue Hills Reservation — a 7,000-acre state park where, depending on the season, you’ll find locals skiing, rock climbing or relaxing by the Reservation’s spring-fed pond.

Milton comes in ranked as the 17th best city to live in the U.S.

But did we crack the top 10? You bet we did! Coming in ranked as the 7th best city to live in the entire country, just to the north of downtown Boston, is the city of Somerville.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

With a population of over 80,000, and a median household income of $104,613, there is a unemployment rate of 2.8 percent. The median price for a house is at just over $818,000.

The city hosts a 'What The Fluff?" festival that includes not only music, food, vendors, and plenty of typical festival activities, but also a 'ska prom' and you can also take on some parkour if you wish. Why haven't I been to this festival yet? Here's some more on why Somerville is the 7th best city in the nation to live in:

... go shopping at Assembly Row, catch a performance at the historic Somerville Theatre or grab a brew at one of the town’s many breweries. There’s even a LEGOLAND Discovery Center for the little ones. In short? There’s something for everyone in this northeast Boston ‘burb...

If you're curious what the top spot was in the nation, that would be Atlanta, GA. But as you can see, we have a couple cities here in the Bay State that have plenty of great benefits for whether or not you live there, or simply just to visit.

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies