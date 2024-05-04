Popular Retailer Permanently Closing All Stores in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has been a victim of the retail apocalypse over the past few years. Beloved brick-and-mortar chains like Bed Bath & Beyond and Christmas Tree Shops have had to shut down due to changing trends in the retail business. Malls, in particular, are feeling the effects of the changing trends in the retail landscape.

A Popular Mall Chain Has Filed Bankruptcy and Will Be Closing its Massachusetts Stores

On May 1, 2024, Rue21 which is known for its teen casual apparel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the third time, listing liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. As a result, the chain is closing all 540 locations including its Massachusetts stores in Holyoke, Leominster, Braintree, North Attleborough, Brockton, and Hyannis.

According to multiple media sources, the chain will be implementing "going out of business" sales in most if not all of its locations. If you have been meaning to purchase some new apparel from Rue21 now is the time to do so as your opportunity is shrinking daily. You can find a Rue21 location near you by going here.

