2019 SBCC Community Innovators Scholarship

The Southern Berkshire Chamber is always searching for ways to enhance benefits to their members. Their mission statement is “To promote business prosperity and a healthy community by providing information, services and advocacy for its members.” They know that by everyone working together we can recognize and support people in our community. By helping them grow and further their education, they are confident it will be invested back into the Southern Berkshires.

• The Chamber is now accepting nominations until Apr. 1, 2019.

• Nominations are open to all SB Chamber Members.

• They are looking for a Senior in High School or beyond.

• That person must have a connection to one of our current SB Chamber Member businesses. It is open to people that are working for, have worked at or volunteered at one of their businesses or organizations.

• The nominee must live in one of our 9 towns- Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, Mt Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Sandisfield, & Sheffield

The SB Chamber will be awarding two scholarships from $500- $1,000. These funds can be used for higher education, additional training or certification of a job. To nominate a person for this scholarship you may contact the SB Chamber office, 413-528-4284 or betsy@southernberkshirechamber.com or look for this Fridays SB Chamber Scholarship e-blast with a link to nominate.

(press release sent to WSBS from Betsy Andrus from the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce for online and on-air use)