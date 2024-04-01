As many of you dear readers are well aware, we have LOTS of smart people residing in the Bay State. And I'm sure that some of you are aware that we have the two best schools in the country (some say the two best schools in the world!). If you're not aware of that, check out my post here.

The point is, many of these educated folks, upon graduating from our wonderful schools, decide to settle down and make the Commonwealth their home. Not only that, many smart people from all over the country also choose to relocate and make Massachusetts their new home.

Last year, the great folks (and personal finance experts) at WalletHub decided to take a look at which cities the most educated Americans were choosing to settle down in. To come up with their findings, WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 key metrics.

Those metrics included such data sets as the quality of the public schools, the percentage of the population that holds a bachelor's degree or higher, the gender education gap, the racial education gap, and much more.

When all was said and done, two Massachusetts cities ranked on the most educated list, one in the top 10, and one just made the top 50 (Worcester, at #49). Without further ado, here is WalletHub's report on "2023's Most Educated Cities in America":

Which Massachusetts City Made The Top 10?

Ann Arbor, MI San Jose, CA Washington, DC San Francisco, CA Madison, WI Durham, NC Boston, MA Raleigh, NC Seattle, WA Austin, TX

Way to go, Beantown (and Worcester)! It's a pretty fascinating study and you should check it out for yourself when you have some spare time. Just visit WalletHub's website here.

