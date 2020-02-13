Make sure you mark this on your calendar and save the date. The 2020 Berkshire Suicide Prevention Conference will be taking place on Friday, May 8 from 8:30am - 4:30pm at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort - 37 Corey Road in Hancock, MA. Online registration will open on Mar. 1 by going here.

This conference will review best practices in suicide prevention for high risk populations in Berkshire County.

According to livestories.com suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. In 2017, over 47,000 Americans took their own lives. The national suicide rate has been rising steadily since the mid-2000's. However, the increase in suicide rates is not distributed equally among regions, or demographic groups.

CE Applications submitted for approval (for up to a full day of CE credit) for the following disciplines:

Psychologists, LMHC

Social Work, LMHT

RNs

Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselors

OEMS (office of Emergency Medical Services)

The conference is sponsored by the following:

Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention

Berkshire Health Systems

The Brien Center

NAMI Berkshire County

Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health

The Austen Riggs Center

You can get complete details about the may conference by going here.