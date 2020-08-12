2020 Storm Season Could Be The Worst Ever

The 2020 hurricane season, which has already started with rapid pace, could be the most active in history according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

So far this season, there have been nine named storms. In a "normal" season, usually by the first week of August, there are only two, according to the NOAA. The ninth named storm usually forms after the first week of October.

The updated outlook, which includes the nine storms to date, forecasts a possible 25 named storms, with 11 of those becoming hurricanes, and of those, six classified as major hurricanes. The average season has 12 named storms, six of which become hurricanes and three of those become major hurricanes.

This year, we expect more, stronger, and longer-lived storms than average, and our predicted ACE (Accumlated Cyclone Energy) range extends well above NOAA’s threshold for an extremely active season Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center

Experts says warmer than average Atlantic and Caribbean waters, reduced vertical winds and weaker Atlantic trade winds are some reasons for the active season. The possibility of conditions for a La Nina effect forming later in the season is also expected. This can weaken wind shear and allow storms to develop with greater intensity.